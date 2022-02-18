Drive-in theatre set to open in Tiruchi

Complex coming up in the suburbs on Dindigul Highway

Complex coming up in the suburbs on Dindigul Highway

Movie buffs in the city can soon plan to cruise out for a short evening trip to the cinema as Tiruchi’s first drive-in theatre takes shape in Navalur Kuttapattu on the Dindigul Highway.

Set to open shortly, ‘Moorthy’s Drive-In Theatre’ is being built on a six acre complex that will accommodate up to 100 cars and a food court with popular restaurant franchises, besides novelty shops.

Cars will have to be parked in four rows to enable clear viewing. A separate gallery for two-wheeler motorists is also on the cards.

“The show timings are scheduled for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. We will be offering a separate Bluetooth audio channel which pairs with the vehicles parked during the cinema show, enabling the viewers to listen to the movie’s sound in their respective cars,” Haresh Kumar, cardiologist and co-director, with senior physician P V Moorthy, of the movie complex, said in a press statement.

To enhance the movie viewing experience, the theatre will be fitted with a Christie movie projector with 32,000 lux (a standardised unit of measurement of light level intensity).

A KV2 audio system is to be installed with 50 speakers, which is equipped with inbuilt Digital Theatre Systems (DTS) soundtracking facility. A multicuisine food court and shops would cater to both highway travellers and movie-goers, said Dr. Kumar.

Since most of Tiruchi’s cinema lovers have got used to the air-conditioned ambience of multiplex theatres, it will be interesting to see how the drive-in concept fares during the summer months.