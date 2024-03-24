Drinking water supply curtailed in Srirangam

March 24, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation has curtailed the supply of drinking water in Srirangam and Thiruvanaikovil from twice a day to once from Monday.

Residents of Wards 1 to 7 in Srirangam and Thiruvanaikovil, who receive water supply from the Kollidam river, will be supplied water only in the morning from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. until the temporary shortage of drinking water is rectified. The move comes in the wake of low water level in the river.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, in a press release, urged the public to cooperate with the civic body and use water judiciously.