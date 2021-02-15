DPR sanctioned for new Kudamuritti bridge

The State government has sanctioned preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for the much-awaited new overbridge across the Kudamuritti on Tiruchi-Karur Highway.

The department, a couple years ago, planned to build a new bridge across the river as part of a project to strengthen the Tiruchi-Thindukarai stretch of the highway now underway. However, the proposal was later de-linked from the project to be taken up separately. But with the road widening project on the section nearing completion, residents of the suburbs have been clamouring for early construction of the bridge.

The bridge across the river, close to its confluence point with the Cauvery in the city, has grown weak over the years. Built by the British in 1924, the narrow structure has been unable to cater to rising traffic. Some years ago, the Highways Department placed a signboard prominently asking motorists to ‘go slow as the bridge is in disrepair.’

After the recent rain, the road surface was heavily eroded and cracks and potholes appeared at several places on the bridge, forcing the Highways Department to take up temporary repairs. Traffic snarls are a frequent occurrence as a police check-post and a town bus halt are located close to the bridge.

Sources in the Highways Department have indicated that preparation of the DPR was sanctioned recently by the government. The Department would call for tenders soon to identify a consultant to prepare the DPR and the project is likely to take off in the next financial year.