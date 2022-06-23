DPR on mass rapid system for city to be based on comprehensive mobility plan

TIRUCHI

The feasibility study on building a mass rapid transit system (MRTS) for Tiruchi city would be taken up based on the comprehensive mobility plan, which is expected to be ready soon, according to M. A. Siddique, Managing Director, Chennal Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL).

The State government is keen on building mass rapid transit systems in Tiruchi, Tirunelveli and Salem and CMRL has been given the task of preparing the feasibility study.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other senior officials here on Thursday, Mr. Siddique said that it was a preliminary consultative exercise to discuss the scope for introducing an MRTS for the city and the possible routes.

A comprehensive mobility plan for the city is being prepared through the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL). Based on the plan, which is expected soon, a detailed feasibility report would be prepared. A decision on what kind of MRTS would best suit the city would be taken based on the report.

Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner, R.Vaithinathan, senior officials of CMRL, and various government agencies participated in the consultations.