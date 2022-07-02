DPCs to function today
Direct purchase centres (DPCs) in Thanjavur Range will function on July 3, according to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.
Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector has said that 61,212 tonnes of paddy have been procured through 193 DPCs during the summer kuruvai crop season 2021-22. and ₹1,607 crore credited in the bank accounts of 1,67,726 farmers who have measured their paddy at the centres.
