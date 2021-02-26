Tiruchirapalli

DPC employee held for obtaining bribe

A clerk at the Direct Purchase Centre of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation was arrested on a charge of receiving bribe from a farmer in Sirkazhi on Friday.

Elangovan, attached to the DPC at Kondal, was trapped by a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team when he received ₹ 7,000 from farmer Durai Kannan of Keezhathenur village, for procuring 172 bags of paddy.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 9:13:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/dpc-employee-held-for-obtaining-bribe/article33944157.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY