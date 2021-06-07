Tiruchirapalli

‘Don’t compel SHGs to repay loan dues now’

Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Monday asked micro-finance institutions that extended credit to women self-help groups not to compel them to repay instalments during the pandemic.

In a press release, Ms. Uma Maheswari said there were complaints that micro-finance institutions were compelling women SHGs and groups associated with non-governmental organisations to repay the loan.

At a time when several sections of society had lost their livelihood due to lockdown, the institutions should not compel the SHGs in the district to pay the instalments and send their employees to residences of group members.

Complaints pertaining to micro-finance institutions could be conveyed to toll free number 18001021080, the Collector added.


