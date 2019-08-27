Doctors’ strike hits services

Out-patient (OP) service in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital was partially affected due to strike by Tamil Nadu Government Service and Post-Graduate Doctors Association on Tuesday.

Sixty doctors owing allegiance to the association participated in the strike, demanding pay revision and filling of vacancies in hospitals across the State.

The strike affected OP services partially in Tiruchi GH as they abstained from attending duty. Patients, who came to the hospital in the morning, were caught unaware and many of them could not meet their doctors.

However, a senior official of MGMGH said OP service was not entirely affected as a section of doctors worked as usual. Emergency services too were not affected.

Sources said OP services were affected in government hospitals at Srirangam, Manapparai, Lalgudi, and Thuraiyur as most of the doctors participated in the strike.