Doctors’ association backs Congress, welcomes its manifesto

April 13, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has endorsed the INDIA bloc and appreciated the Congress’s manifesto for promising to double funds for the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) scheme and anganwadis.

“Equal pay for equal work should be given to all the National Health Mission (NHM) workers. All the contract and temporary workers who have worked for longer periods should be made permanent. Corporatisation of medicine should not be allowed at any cost,” G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary, DASE, said here.

He told presspersons that in order to protect the scientific practice of modern medicine and uphold secular values Prime Minister Modi should not return to power.

Tiruchi / healthcare policy / General Elections 2024

