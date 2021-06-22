‘Do not spread false message about Arasu cable TV’

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has warned local cable television operators that stern action will be initiated against them if they indulged in activities resulting in loss of revenue to the government.

In a press release, she cautioned them against encouraging customers to switch over to private DTH services by spreading false message that Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation signal would not be available or suggest replacement of TACTV set top boxes with private player’s equipment on their own.

It would result in revenue loss to the government, she said and warned them not to indulge in such activities. Customers could lodge complaints by dialling 94980 17916 if the service provider changed the set top box without their consent.

She said LCT operators must ensure that TACTV set top boxes provided to customers were collected and handed over to the Corporation if the customer/s moved out of the operational area of LCT operators. Any laxity on the part of the operators in ensuring that the customers returned their set top boxes while shifting their residence would be dealt with severely.