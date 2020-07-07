‘Do not accommodate more traders at temporary flower market’

The Srirangam Flower Dealers Association has expressed reservations over the reported move to accommodate more retail flower traders at Srirangam Boys Higher Secondary School grounds where the flower market has been functioning temporarily since early May.
The flower market which had been functioning at the Sathara Veedhi was shifted to the school grounds after it was found that the market was attracting heavy crowd and social distancing norms were not being adhered too. After talks with Revenue, Corporation and police officials, the flower commission agents and traders functioning at Sathara Veedhi agreed to shift to the temporary market and adhere to the safety norms stipulated by the government.
“Twenty-three flower commission agents and 10 traders moved to the school grounds, where a temporary vegetable market is also functioning. But now about additional shops for about 20 more retail flower traders are being created at the grounds by erecting pandals. Adding more shops will defeat the very purpose of asking us to move to the school grounds,” said V. Varadharajan, president, Srirangam Flower Dealers Association.
Contending that more shops would resulting in overcrowding, making it difficult to maintain social distancing norms, Mr. Varadharajan maintained that they were not opposed to allowing more retail traders to operate. “But let them be given some other space. Or let the authorities allow us to move to Sathara Veedhi or an alternative site such as the Devi Elementary School grounds,” he suggested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath