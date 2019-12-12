DMK seals poll pact with allies

While the DMK concluded seat sharing with its allies for the rural local body polls in Tiruchi district, talks in the AIADMK alliance continued for the second day on Thursday.

Former minister and DMK district secretary (Tiruchi south), who led the talks for both Tiruchi (south) and Tiruchi (north) units with the representatives of the Congress, the MDMK, the CPI, the CPI (M) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), told The Hindu that seat sharing with alliance partners was complete. The alliance parties had been allotted seats based on mutual understanding after taking into account various factors, including winning chances and potential candidates.

“The talks went off well. There were no hitches in the seat sharing. The aspirations of all our alliance parties on seat sharing have been taken into account,” Mr. Nehru said.

He said union secretaries and competent functionaries of the alliance parties had been taken into confidence before finalising seat sharing. Most of the demands of alliance parties had been accepted.

As per the seat sharing pact, the Congress has been allotted 10 panchayat union wards and two district panchayat wards. The MDMK will contest seven panchayat union wards and one district panchayat ward. The CPI (M) will field candidates in eight panchayat union wards and one district panchayat ward. The CPI and the VCK have been allotted five and two panchayat union wards, respectively. The Kongu Nadu Makkal Katchi has been allotted one panchayat union ward. The DMK will field its candidates in all remaining seats. Mr. Nehru said the list of the DMK candidates would be released on Friday.

AIADMK

Meanwhile, the rural and urban units of AIADMK continued its seat sharing talks with the representatives of the DMDK, the PMK, the BJP and the TMC for the second day on Thursday.

District secretaries of the AIADMK P. Kumar, (Tiruchi urban) T. Rathinavel (Tiruchi rural), Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and Backward Classes Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi held talks with the AIADMK’s alliance parties.

“Talks are going on well. We have finalised the number of seats to be shared among the alliance parties. Talks are on to identify the wards to be contested,” said Mr. Kumar.

He said seats were finalised based on the strength and popularity of the possible candidates of alliance parties. The seat sharing arrangement was likely to be sealed on Friday.