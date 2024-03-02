GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK may include abolition of GST in its manifesto

March 02, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson and MP T.K.S. Elangovan on Friday hinted that abolition of GST might figure prominently in the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing the media after holding a meeting with party office-bearers and individuals to invite suggestions for preparing the Lok Sabha election manifesto from here on Friday, Mr. Elangovan said after the introduction of GST, the Union government had been allocating more funds to States ruled by the BJP which affected the prospects of “developing States”. Hence, scrapping GST and reverting to the old system of taxation by the State governments would be preferred, he added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.