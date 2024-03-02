DMK may include abolition of GST in its manifesto

March 02, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson and MP T.K.S. Elangovan on Friday hinted that abolition of GST might figure prominently in the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing the media after holding a meeting with party office-bearers and individuals to invite suggestions for preparing the Lok Sabha election manifesto from here on Friday, Mr. Elangovan said after the introduction of GST, the Union government had been allocating more funds to States ruled by the BJP which affected the prospects of “developing States”. Hence, scrapping GST and reverting to the old system of taxation by the State governments would be preferred, he added.