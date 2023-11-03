HamberMenu
DMK government has failed to maintain law and order in the State: Annamalai

The BJP leader says cases of chain snatching, murders, and robberies had become the order of the day after the DMK came to power in 2021; there was sharp rise in the number of attacks on government officials

November 03, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday said that the DMK government had miserably failed to maintain law and order in the State.

Speaking at a roadside meeting, after meeting people from various walks of life as part of his En Mann and En Makkal yatra in Karur, he said that chain snatching, murders, and robberies had become the order of the day after the DMK came to power in 2021. Incidents of attacks on government servants were on the rise. It was proof of the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

A number of incidents of attack on government servants had taken place in the recent past. But the State government, which was supposed to take stern action against the perpetrators of the crimes, had failed in its duty.

Ridiculing the DMK’s signature campaign against National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), Mr. Annamalai said the DMK, which claimed that it was a party with 1.5 crore cadre, had so far got just three lakh signatures since the launch of the campaign 14 days ago. It showed that the people were not eager to support the campaign. The DMK men, by misusing their power, had been getting signatures from the students by getting onto the buses of educational institutions. The students could not be hoodwinked by such drama as they were shining bright in NEET.

Accusing the DMK government of corruption, the BJP leader said that corruption cases were pending against nearly half of Chief Minister Stalin’s Cabinet. There was no transparency in governance. They could not escape before the law of the land, he said.

