DMK front is a coalition of contradictions: Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan has termed the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu as a coalition of contradictions.

Hitting the campaign trail after offering prayers at Anugraha Anjaneyar temple, Keezhavasal, on Monday, Mr.Vasan pointed out that in Karnataka the Congress supported the Janata Dal (Secular) government, which had taken a tough stand on the issue of sharing of Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu. By this time, Tamil Nadu should have received its due share of water, but the Congress and JD(S) blocked it.

At the same time, the DMK in its pursuit of power and position openly extended its support to the nefarious act of the Congress by forging an alliance with that party in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, Communists who opposed the candidature of Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a Parliamentary constituency in Kerala, were sharing the election platform with the Congress in Tamil Nadu.

Stating that there was a lot more contentious issues among them that could be listed out, Mr.Vasan said they should realise that the people of the State could no longer be deceived.

Development could be achieved only if the governments at the Centre and the State were on the same page. It was during the previous AIADMK rule that the seeds of development in Thanjavur were sowed. Now, the fruits of such development works were being reaped by the people. Thus, giving the mandate in favour of the AIADMK-led alliance in the State would help bring in more development, he added.

Assuring voters that schemes detrimental to agriculture operations in the State would not be allowed by the AIADMK combine, he said it was a well-known fact that the AIADMK and TMC raised their voice against any attempt to disrupt the peaceful existence of minorities in society.

Mr.Vasan solicited votes in favour of the TMC nominee for Thanjavur Parliamentary constituency N.R. Natarajan in the ‘autorickshaw’ symbol and in favour of the AIADMK nominee for the by-elections to the Thanjavur Assembly Segment, R. Gandhi in ‘two leaves’ symbol.

Campaigning along with TMC leader, AIADMK Thanjavur (South) district secretary and Rajya Sabha MP R.Vaithilingam called upon the electorate to keep in mind the slogan of late TMC founder G.K. Moopanar “Valimaiyana Bharatham, Valamaana Thamizhagam” before pressing the button on polling day.