District Employment Office in Mayiladuthurai sees through migration of candidates from Nagapattinam

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre that has started functioning in Mayiladuthurai since January, has seen through the process of migration of the registered candidates to the new district.

There are about 76,000 live registrations. The process of verifying the registrations of candidates belonging to Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Sirkazhi and Tranquebar taluks has now begun.

The verification will serve the purpose of re-affirming the addresses of the registered candidates, Palanivel, District Employment Officer, said.

The candidates could also check their registrations online to ensure the right address.

There have been instances of the taluks and addresses being missed out when the new registrations are made through browsing centres. Hence, the verification has been deemed important since there should be no last-minute confusion for the candidates, he said.

Full-fledged functioning of the office for the district has meant start of new study circles, easier planning and execution of free coaching classes, conduct of skill and career allowance, and easier implementation of unemployed assistance scheme.

The better accessibility of the office in the new district will be an advantage for applicants of government examinations for employment to derive the utility of free coaching classes, Mr. Palanivel said.

Also, there has been a noticeable improvement in the number of candidates applying for unemployment assistance, he said.