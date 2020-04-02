Distribution of cash relief begins

Photo: 223926013/4/2 -M. Srinath

TIRUCHI: Confusion prevailed at some of the ration shops in the city y as disbursement of the cash relief for family card holders began on Thursday as many without tokens queued up to receive financial assistance and their ration. While instructions were given for the public to stay home until tokens are handed over to them, many seemd to be unaware of this and rushed to the ration shops.

Several fair price shops in the city threw open their gates on Thursday morning for card holders who were to receive Rs. 1000 as financial assistance announced by the Tamil Nadu government in view of the lockdown, along with essential commodities such as rice and dhal.

A token system was identified to keep a check on overcrowding and maintaining personal distance. White circles were drawn outside the shops and a PVC pipe was installed to ensure that the ration is not touched by the shop incharge.

However, a section of the public who were unaware of the token system waited in line at the shops and were turned away. "We were told that someone would come to our house and give us tokens. We waited but nobody came. At the PDS shop they asked us to return home and said that the tokens would be sent to our houses," said M. Bharathi, a resident of Woraiyur.

Another resident said that despite hearing announcements that the token would be distributed at the residences, their PDS shop was giving it at the counter itself. "My neighbour informed me that I had to go get it at the shop. So I had to rush in the morning to ensure that I get a token. Now, I must wait for my turn. When they are asking us to stay indoors, how many times must we visit the ration shops?" P. Ishwarya asked.

Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, G. P. Arularasu said that the distribution began smoothly across the district. "We can iron out the confusion, if there is any, in the coming days," he said.

Time slots are being given to all card holders and they are requested to visit the shop only at that time, Mr. Arularasu said. "Only 13 people are allowed per hour at a fair price shop. In a day, only 104 people will be entertained," he said.

As many as 7,84,587 rice card holders and Sri Lankan refugees would get the dole. All ration card holders would also be supplied essential commodities such as rice, dhal, cooking oil and sugar free of cost for the month of April. The dole and essential commodities would be distributed through 1,224 ration shops in the district.

The disbursement of the money and commodities are planned in phases – initially from April 2 to 4, April 6 to 8 and April 10 to 12.