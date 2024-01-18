GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dip in the arrival of foreign tourists during the year end and Pongal celebrations in Tiruchi

Only 50 foreign tourists visited the Srirangam temple during the 22-day Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations; but the number of domestic tourists visting the temple rose to 11 lakh during the same period

January 18, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Tiruchi sees the maximum number of tourists visting the district between Vaikunta Ekadasi and Pongal celebrations every year.

Tiruchi has registered a sharp decline in the number of foreign tourists visiting the city during the year end and Pongal season.

Tiruchi has been a popular tourist destination in the State, thanks to the presence of several ancient monuments and places of worship of various faiths. The city, which is well connected by air, train, and road, receives a large number of foreign tourists as well.

The tourists, mostly from France, Germany, Italy, England, Spain and other European countries, usually land in Tiruchi and visit Sri Ranganathaswamy temple during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, Rock Fort temple and Sri Akilandeswari temple before proceeding to Thanjavur, Gangaikondacholapuram and Puducherry. The tourists, who land in Tiruchi in the second week of January, participate in Pongal celebrations organised by the Tourism Department.

However, according to sources, the arrival of foreign tourists, except Non-Resident Indians, was far from satisfactory this season. On an average, 1,500 Europeans visit the places of workshop of various faiths during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival and Pongal. Only 50 foreign tourists visited Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam during the 22-day Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations. The number was 150 at Rock Fort Temple. Similarly, the arrival was very poor during the Pongal season.

‘We are studying the reasons for the poor arrival of tourists this season. The hype on Pongal festivities and jallikattu events in Madurai district could have attracted a section of foreign tourists there,” says T. Jagadheeswari, Tourism Officer, Tiruchi.

However, she said the arrival of domestic tourists in Tiruchi during the same season had gone up sharply. More than 1.5 lakh devotees visited Srirangam on December 23, the day of the opening of Paramapadavaasal in Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. During the 22-day Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations, more than 11 lakh devotees visited Srirangam., Ms. Jagadheeswari added.

Tiruchi / tourism and leisure / tourism

