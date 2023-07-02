Devotees throng Mangani festival to pay worship to Karaikal Ammaiyar

July 02, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - KARAIKAL

A large number of devotees gathered at Karaikal on Sunday and flung ripe mangoes to offer worship to the processional idol of Lord Pichandavar, marking the Mangani festival.

The festival has been celebrated every year on the full moon day of the Tamil Month Aani in a grand manner in veneration of Karaikal Ammaiyar, one among the 63 Nayanmars of Saivism.

The month-long festival started with Paramapathar Azhaippu on June 30, and Tirukalyanam on July 1, followed by the historic Mangani festival on July 2, in which thousands of devotees flung ripe mangoes from the top of buildings when the utsavar idol of Pichandavar (Lord Shiva) was taken out in a procession through the streets.

Sri Kailasanathar Swamy temple, Sri Nithya Kalyana Perumal Devasthanam, which organises the festival, along with the Karaikal district administration and the police department, had made elaborate arrangements such as the installation of drinking water pipes, toilets, shelters, food distribution points, and emergency medical camps for the devotees who gathered in large numbers. Over 300 police personnel were deployed for security arrangements.

It is believed that Punithavaithi, who later came to be referred to as Karaikal Ammaiyar, offered the only mango that she had kept for her husband (Paramadattan) to a saint (Lord Siva in disguise). When her husband asked for the mango, she offered prayers to God, and soon a mango fell on her hand from nowhere. Her husband considered her a supernatural being and left her. After that, she renounced her physical beauty and took up a spiritual journey.

Puducherry Transport Minister S. Chandra Priyanga, Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan, and government officials participated in the festival.