Devotees pull decorated car of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam

March 26, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A large number of devotees pulled the decorated car of Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Tuesday as part of the ongoing ‘Panguni Thirunaal Vaibhavam’ (Aadhi Brahmothsavam) that commenced on March 17.

The processional deity Sri Namperumal was brought from ‘Sri Thaayaar sannidhi’ in the morning to the decorated temple car. After completion of rituals, the car was pulled by the devotees amid chants of Ranga Ranga. The temple car went through the four Chithirai streets and returned to the same spot from where it started.

As part of the ‘Panguni Thirunaal Vaibhavam’, the holy event of ‘Serthi Sevai’ was held at the temple on ‘Panguni Uthiram’ on Monday. The processional deity Sri Namperumal and the processional deity of Sri Thaayar were brought to ‘Serthi mandapam’ for darshan. Devotees offered worship to Sri Namperumal and Sri Thaayar on the occasion. The 11-day Panguni Thirunaal Vaibhavam concludes on March 27.