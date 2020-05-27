Tiruchirapalli

‘Desilting of 3,450-km of riverbed under way’

K. Satyagopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation, inspecting desilting of Mudikondan river at Reddypalayam in Kumbakonam taluk on Wednesday.

K. Satyagopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation, inspecting desilting of Mudikondan river at Reddypalayam in Kumbakonam taluk on Wednesday.  

THANJAVUR

Priority is being given to desilting of rivers, channels and canals that carry water for irrigation among the works taken up through various schemes in the Delta districts, according to K.Satyagopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation.

Mr. Satyagopal, who has been designated as a special monitoring officer for desilting works implemented in the delta region, said that desilting of around 3450 kilometres of riverbed, irrigation channels and canals have been taken up under various schemes in the delta districts and were expected to be completed before the release of water from the Mettur dam on June 12.

Stating the priority was being given to the works taken up on the waterways that carry water for irrigation, he urged the officials involved in the desilting exercise to ensure that the works were completed before water reaches the Delta from the Stanley Reservoir.

The special officer inspected the desilting and other works taken up in rivers and irrigation channels at Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur taluks on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The CMD, TNWRCRRC had also chaired a meeting with the farmers’ representatives at the District Collectorate along with the special officer, Chief Minister’s Special Desilting Scheme and Agriculture Production Commissioner, Gagandeep Singh Bedi and the Collector, M.Govinda Rao.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 7:40:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/desilting-of-3450-km-of-riverbed-under-way/article31688477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY