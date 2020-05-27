‘Desilting of 3,450-km of riverbed under way’

THANJAVUR

Priority is being given to desilting of rivers, channels and canals that carry water for irrigation among the works taken up through various schemes in the Delta districts, according to K.Satyagopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation.

Mr. Satyagopal, who has been designated as a special monitoring officer for desilting works implemented in the delta region, said that desilting of around 3450 kilometres of riverbed, irrigation channels and canals have been taken up under various schemes in the delta districts and were expected to be completed before the release of water from the Mettur dam on June 12.

Stating the priority was being given to the works taken up on the waterways that carry water for irrigation, he urged the officials involved in the desilting exercise to ensure that the works were completed before water reaches the Delta from the Stanley Reservoir.

The special officer inspected the desilting and other works taken up in rivers and irrigation channels at Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur taluks on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The CMD, TNWRCRRC had also chaired a meeting with the farmers’ representatives at the District Collectorate along with the special officer, Chief Minister’s Special Desilting Scheme and Agriculture Production Commissioner, Gagandeep Singh Bedi and the Collector, M.Govinda Rao.