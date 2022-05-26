Deputy Tahsildar arrested

A Deputy Tahsildar was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing, Thanjavur, on charges of obtaining money to clear payment to a government contractor.

The complainant, Saravanan of Palliaghraharam, said he was awarded a contract by Thiruvaiyaru Panchayat Union for constructing individual household toilets and rainwater harvesting facilities during 2018-19, and that when he raised the bill after completing the contract works, a sum of ₹91,000 was kept pending by the PU officials.

Saravanan said he had made several representations to the officials for releasing the pending amount to him.

Meanwhile, Deputy Tahsildar, V. Rajadurai (52), demanded a sum of ₹10,000 for releasing the amount. Aggrieved by the demand, Saravanan lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Thanjavur Unit.

Subsequently, Saravanan handed over an advance amount of ₹5,000 to Rajadurai on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at the office as per the instructions of DVAC sleuths and Rajadurai was arrested. A raid was also conducted at Rajadurai’s residence at Sengipatti. However, neither unaccounted money nor incriminating documents were seized, sources added.

Rajadurai was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kumbakonam and was remanded to 15-day judicial custody.