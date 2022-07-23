Demonstrations held
The district units of BJP on Saturday staged demonstrations at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Tiruvarur condemning the government move to hike power tariff in Tamil Nadu.
The demonstrators raised slogans protesting the hike and also censured the DMK government for holding the Centre responsible for it. The demonstration were held near the railway stations in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur and Gandhi Park at Kumbakonam
