Tiruchirapalli

Demo of sanitiser robo

A demonstration of a robo to clean and sanitise public transport vehicles, conceived and developed by students of Arasu Engineering College at Kallapuliyur near Kumbakonam, was held on the college premises on Monday in the presence of Agriculture Minister R. Doraikannu.

The machine was developed by a team of second-year mechanical engineering students, M. Sanjaybalaji and C. Joshwa Araak Austin.

They were guided by former student K. Muthukrishnan and the Head of the Department, Mechanical Engineering, G.P. Sathishkumar.

