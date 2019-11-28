Rain expected to dampen demand for urea in delta

THANJAVUR: Recent rainfall in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts seem to have raised hope among the Agriculture Department officials that demand for nitrogenous fertilizers would come down among farmers.

When the Samba cultivation commenced a bit late in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts due the delay in opening of the shutters of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur, this region experienced the usual South-west monsoon climatic conditions. As they were busy raising the crop, the North-east monsoon set in on time and started bringing widespread sporadic rainfall all over Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts from October third week, which has brought a sigh of relief among the Agriculture Department officials.

As anticipated the rainfall improved the nitrogen availability in the cultivated fields and thereby led to a situation of tapering down of the demand for fertilizers.

However, the officials had ensured that sufficient quantity of urea was stocked at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts and also ensured that private traders in these two districts had sufficient stock with them commensurate to the anticipated demand.

While around 14500 metric tonnes of urea was received and moved to the societies and made available with the private traders in Thanjavur during the current month, around 11500 metric tonnes of fertilizer had been distributed in Tiruvarur district during the same time.

The demand for urea, which peaked during this month, was expected to tapper down next month in view of the current spells and the expected showers during the next few weeks. Nearly 20000 metric tonnes and around 13000 metric tonnes of urea had been distributed in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, respectively, during the last two months, official sources said.

Moreover, necessary spade work has already been done by the State government for import of around 1.20 lakh metric tonnes of urea through the port at Karaikal and transporting the same to different parts of the State including the delta districts, they added.

When their attention was brought to the charges levelled by a section of farmers that they could not the quantum of urea from the societies as per their wish and the fertilizer bags were sold at premium in open market, the officials acceded that they did lay down some restrictions over the sale of urea to farmers through the societies as excessive application of the fertilizer was not advisable.

It would be enough to apply 20 to 22 kilograms of fertilizer per acre and if more quantity was sprayed it would lead to pest attack. Thus, they added, a bag of 45 kilograms would be sufficient to cover two acres, they pointed out.

As far as the sale of urea at premium in the open market, the officials said the seller could have added the transportation cost to the sale price. However, any complaint of sale of urea at an exorbitant rate in the open market would be dealt with seriously where the licence of the trader might even be revoked, they added.

[e.o.m]