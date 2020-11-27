Delta region drenched as Cyclone Nivar makes landfall

The Collector also visited cyclone relief centres established in government schools and handed over food material.

Heavy rainfall continued for the second day on Thursday in Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts when Nivar cyclone made its landfall.

In Nagapattinam district, Kollidam recorded the highest rainfall of 137 mm, followed by Sirkazhi (116.6), Vedaranyam (88.2), Manalmedu (85.2), Tranquebar (71), Thirupoondi (44), Talaignayar (36.6), and Vedaranyam (21.4).

Karaikal district recorded 86 mm rainfall over a 24-hour period until 5 a.m. on Thursday. On Wednesday, it recorded 73.9 mm rainfall over a 12-hour duration, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas and 12 fishing hamlets and move them to safer locations.

For most part of the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma visited low-lying areas and fishing hamlets to assess the impact of the cyclone.

The Collector also visited cyclone relief centres established in government schools and handed over food material.

Thanjavur

Heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded in other parts of delta region as well. Highest precipitation of 85 mm was recorded in Lower Anicut area in Thanjavur district during the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on November 26.

The other two rain gauging stations — Manjalaru and Thiruvidaimaruthur — recorded 78.20 mm and 49.80 mm during the same period while the lowest precipitation of 12.80 mm was recorded in Peravurani taluk, official sources said.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur district, Kudavasal recorded 79.30 mm of rain followed by Needamangalam with 68.60 mm. The coastal area of Muthupettai received the lowest precipitation of 22.70 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. on Thursday, sources said.

Perambalur

Agaram Seekoor recorded the highest rainfall of 74 mm, followed by Labbaikudikaduand Eraiyur (60 mm each), Puthu Vattakjudi (43), V. Kalathur (32), Perambalur (31), Veppanthattai (28), Krishnapuram (27), Chettikulam (24), Thaluthalai (21) and Padalur (14).

Ariyalur

Senthurai recorded the highest rainfall of 68 mm, followed by Ariyalur (62.2), Tirumanur (58.4) and Jayankondam (54.5).

Tiruchi

Marungapuri received highest rainfall of 32.2 mm, followed by Kallakudi (27.2), Thuvakudi IMTI (21) , Pullambadi (20.8), Samayapuram (20.6), Lalgudi (20), Tiruchi Airport (19), Nandhiyar Head (18.6), Tiruchi Town (18.4), Devimangalam (18), Navalur Kuttapattu (16.2), Pulivalam (15), Tiruchi Junction (14.8), Golden Rock (14.2), Vathalai Anicut (12.4), Thuraiyur (12), Ponnaniyar Dam (10.2), Musiri (8), Sirugudi (7), Thathiengarpet and Koppampatti (5 mm each) and Manapparai (2.8).