Delta farmers seek financial assistance for ‘kuruvai’ cultivation this season

Delta farmers, who are unable to take up ‘kuruvai’ crop in the current cultivation season, except in the old delta region, because of ‘poor storage’ at the Stanley Reservoir are expecting the Tamil Nadu government to come to their rescue by extending financial assistance to save them from falling into penury.

Several of them, who took up paddy and other alternative crops, such as cotton, groundnut and others, found themselves on a sticky wicket as the recent unexpected heavy rains spoiled their expectations of even a moderate harvest.

As the prospects of taking up ‘kuruvai’ also turn bleak with Thanjavur-based Senior Agrotechnologists Forum suggesting a single-crop this cultivation season and the Tamil Nadu government to ‘concede’ the suggestion, the delta farmers said they were left with no choice but to rely upon the Tamil Nadu government to make up the financial loss they were experiencing.

The president of Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Nalasangam, Tiruvarur district, G. Sethuraman urged the State government to extend ‘tharisu manyam’ of ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 20,000 to the farmers who were not able to take up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation.

He also sought financial assistance to those who have taken up ‘kuruvai ‘ by tapping the groundwater through bore wells since the availability of sufficient water in the bore wells could not be assured to see through the season as the river beds may remain barren until the water is released from Mettur.

Meanwhile, the president of Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam P.Ayyakannu demanded that the Karnataka government should be made to compensate the financial loss suffered by the Tamil Nadu delta farmers due to its act of ‘dishonouring’ the Supreme Court verdict relating to the sharing of Cauvery river water with the lower riparian States.

He sought compensation of ₹ 1 lakh crore from the Karnataka government for not releasing the Cauvery river water as per the schedule prescribed by the Apex Court and the amount be distributed to the Tamil Nadu Delta farmers who were made to skip ‘kuruvai’ and other crop cultivation exercises at the beginning of the current cultivation year.