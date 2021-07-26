Delta farmers say no to Yargol Dam in Karnataka

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, has demanded that the dam across the Markandeya river at Yargol in Karnataka be demolished and the proposal to construct a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu be shelved.

The sangam organised a demonstration here on Monday in support of these demands. Farmers raised slogans condemning the Karnataka government and the Union government for proceeding with the work on the dam at Yargol to impound water flowing through Markandeya river, which is a tributary of Thenpennaiar river serving as a drinking water source for Krishnagiri, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakuruchi districts.

They demanded that the dam built across Markandeya river at Yargol be razed down. Led by the Sangam’s State General Secretary, Duraimanickam and Thanjavur District secretary, Balasundaram of CPI, farmers also condemned the move for construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu by the upper riparian State.