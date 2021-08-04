Delay in construction of pumping station

Construction of a pumping station, as a part of the new drinking water scheme for the five wards of the Tiruchi Corporation, is unlikely to be completed soon due to the flow of water in the Cauvery.

Planned with an aim of supplying 135 litres of drinking water per head to the residents of 61,62,63,64 and 65 wards in Tiruverumbur, Kattur and adjoining areas, the corporation began construction works in 2017. A sum of ₹ 63.70 crore was allotted. While construction of water tanks and laying of mains and branch pipes have been completed, construction of a pumping station on the banks of the Cauvery near Melur is still dragging on.

The civic body included the entire work of building a pumping station in the third package of the project. Besides erecting a collector well, a footbridge will have to be constructed across the river from the pump house up to Kambarasampettai for laying a main to bring water. From there the water will be carried to Kattur and Tiruverumbur areas through the mains.

The third package faces several hurdles since its formulation. The corporation had to hold several rounds of talks with the farmers, who opposed the move to tap water from the Cauvery, to convince them. They objected that it would deprive them water for farming operations. The delay over getting the mandatory clearance from the Public Works Department played its part. Flow of water in the Cauvery is also playing its part in holding up the work.

It requires no water flow in the Cauvery for about six months to build the pumping station and raising pillars for the foot over bridge across the Cauvery. When the contractor was about to start the work in May-June 2020, water was released from the Mettur from June 12. The flow continued up to February this year. Construction works began after the water dried up in the river. By the time the works picked up momentum, the Mettur dam was once again opened on June 12 this year. It has forced the contractor to move the construction materials from the work site.

Sources said that it was not possible to carry out works when water was flowing in the river. As per the standard practice, it was expected that water flow would be maintained up to the second week of February 2022. The work could be resumed only after that. However, all possible steps would be taken to complete the works before opening the Mettur dam for irrigation in 2022.