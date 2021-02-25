Defence civilian employees to take pledge against corporatisation

Taking forward their fight against corporatisation, defence civilian employees of Ordnance Factories have decided to observe March 2 as Pledge Taking Day.

The main federations of employee associations had decided to defer an indefinite strike they had planned earlier on the issue after two rounds of talks with the Secretary - Defence Production. Subsequently, on request, the federations had submitted a robust proposal last December for continuation of Ordnance Factory Board in the present form.

The federations are disappointed over the Central Government’s neglect of the proposal and its decision to go ahead with the plans for corporatisation.

The All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), Indian National Defence Workers' Federation, and Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh have now decided to revive their action programmes after learning that the EGOM meeting will take place on March 2 to discuss the modalities for implementation of government's plan for corporatisation of OFB.

Accordingly, gate meetings will be conducted for reading out the pledge to reject the government’s decision to corporatise OFB, and the employees will affix their signature and forward the same to the EGOM on the same day, C. Srikumar, General Secretary of AIDEF, said.

In separate letters to the Defence Minister and the Secretary - Defence Production, representatives of the three employee federations said the move for corporatisation had violated the conciliatory settlement reached on October 9, 2020.

“The federations cannot remain silent spectators,” the letter addressed to Secretary - Defence Production, said, demanding autonomy to the OFB as in the case of Railways.

The EGOM must keep in mind OFB’s efforts towards indigenisation in manufacture of Arjun Tank, tank engines, Dhanush and Sarang Guns, Trichy Assault Rifle, and bullet proof jackets, the letter addressed to the Defence Minister said.