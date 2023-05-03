HamberMenu
Decline in demand for milch animals at cattle market in Manapparai

May 03, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar
Load carriers line up with cattle for sale at Manapparai. in Tiruchi district

A diminishing demand for milch animals has put farmers in a fix in Tiruchi, Karur and neighbouring districts.

Sale of milch animals, which was at its peak in December and January, began to slide from February. It was said to be normal until March. But the demand has taken a severe beating in April and there is no change in buying sentiment during the current month as well. It has had its impact in the sale price of milch animals.

According to market sources, the average price of milch animals has come down by 40% to 50% in the cattle market at Manapparai, one of the largest cattle markets in the State. The market, which meets every Tuesday and Wednesday, is said to be receiving less than 70% of its normal arrival of cows and bulls since April. In normal condition, the low arrival will lead to high demand. However, despite the steep slump in arrival of cattle, there is no demand.

“I bought three milch animals for ₹1.60 lakh about six months ago. But the buyers offer ₹80,000 for them now. If I sell at this price, I will not recover even my investment. I am really in a fix,” said M. Murugan of Aravakurichi, who brought them to the Manapparai market for sales on Tuesday.

Shortage of green fodder and drinking water and rising mercury level is said to be impacting buyer sentiment in summer months.

“Summer season is not the ideal time to raise milch animals as the farmers find it extremely difficult to get green fodder. Since most water bodies such as lakes and ponds go dry in April and May, the cattle that go for grazing cannot get sufficient quantity of water to drink. It eventually affects their milk yielding capacity,” said N. Ponnusamy, a cattle trader in Manapparai.

These factors have forced the buyers to show restraint and the sentiment will continue in June and July too. The demand will pick up gradually from September and peak in November and December, he added..

