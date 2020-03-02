Dead woman’s organs donated

Organs of a 25-year-old woman, who had sustained grievous injuries in a road accident last week and had succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital here on Monday, were donated to needy patients.

Kanimozhi of Thyagadurugam, Kallakuruchi district, serving as a guest lecturer in the Tamil University, met with an accident on the Thanjavur by-pass road on February 27 while she was crossing the road to reach her residence located on the opposite side of the University.

She was admitted to the Meenakshi Hospital here. However, she was declared brain dead by the hospital authorities on Monday morning.

Subsequently, her family members came forward to donate her organs to patients in need. Her organs, including heart valves, lung, liver, and kidneys were harvested and sent to Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Chennai hospitals where patients in need of such organs have registered for transplantation surgeries.