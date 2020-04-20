Day one: Confusion prevails as many residents yet to get colour-coded card

With Tiruchi Corporation implementing a colour-coded card system to allow residents to venture out to purchase essential commodities on specified days, confusion prevailed as many residents were yet to receive the cards.

On Monday morning, police personnel guarding all temporary markets set up in the city allowed entry only to pink coloured cardholders while others were turned away.

M. Muthu, a resident of Amman Nagar ward number 52, said that he was asked to return home because he did not have a card. “We did not receive the card and my stock of vegetables has run out. However, they asked me to go back or would seize my vehicle. I will have to make do with what I have today,” he said.

Another resident from Crawford asked if they will be forced to wait until next week. “I appreciate the move by the civic body, but does it mean that I have to wait and can only go out to buy things next Monday? There are some essentials that will run out before that,” he said.

Clarifying the concern, S. Vaithiyanathan, Assistant Commissioner, Srirangam Zone, said that all zonal level officers have been asked to make a list of residences and will complete distribution in the next couple of days. “We initiated the move only two days ago and over 2.5 lakh residences have to be visited by our workers. Although a major portion of the distribution is done, the remaining will be completed within two days,” he said. Those who missed their turn this week would be exempted and allowed to shop. The police officials will be briefed on the same, he assured.

Meanwhile, citizens’ associations petitioned the Corporation Commissioner to rethink the move or to make some exemptions to the system as it caused inconveniences. M. Sekaran, Chairman, Citizens’ Forum said that the announcement was not only delayed but also impractical. “If this measure was taken at the start of the lockdown it may have been more effective. People are already struggling to earn a living and this move to purchase essentials on a certain day will make things more difficult,” he said.

The Federation of Tiruchi City Residents Welfare Associations, however, asked for an exemption for senior citizens living alone as the system only allows cards to be issued for those below the age of 60. S. Shaktivel, president of the federation said that the civic body must keep in mind the needs of the elderly. “They surely need to go out to purchase medicines, food items and other necessities. They must at least be allowed to buy items such as milk, bread and medicines from the nearby shops on all days,” he said.