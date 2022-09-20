Dak Adalat on October 7

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Head Post Office campus, in the city at 11 a.m. on October 7 to hear grievances of customers.

Only those cases that have already been taken up with the divisions or units but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant will be taken up at the divisional level. No fresh case will be entertained, A. Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi, said in a press release. Customers can send their complaints to M. Ganesh, Assistant Director (I & PG), Office of Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi-620 001, on or before September 30.

Complaints should contain full details and any reference of the Postal Department. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – September 2022.’ Complainants should provide their residential address, phone number, email address and name of the nearest post office. Complainants can attend the meeting either through video conference or in person and should provide their residential address, phone number, email address and the name of the nearest post office, the release added.