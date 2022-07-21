DA on par with Union government pensioners sought

The Tamil Nadu Government All Department Pensioners Association has exhorted the State government to extend dearness allowance to the State government pensioners on par with the Union government pensioners.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the Association’s Thanjavur District Conference held at Thirukkattupalli on July 21 where it was pointed out that the Union government had hiked the DA by 3% recently.

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to follow suit, the resolution demanded implementation of the DA hike with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022, as announced by the Union government. It had also urged the State government to disburse the revised DA amount calculated from January 1, 2022, as a one-time lump-sum payment.

Claiming that roping in of the Postal Department, NGOs and Private Service organisations to help pensioners complete mustering was nothing but indirect privatisation, the Association urged the State government to revert back to the old system of mustering by pensioners at the Treasuries.

While insisting the DMK government fulfil its election promise of a 10% hike in pension for those who have crossed 70 years of age, it had also demanded that ₹1 lakh be extended to the kin of deceased pensioners/family pensioners under the Tamil Nadu Government Pensioners’ Family Security Scheme.

Insisting that the old pension scheme for government employees should be revived, the Association urged the State government to ensure disbursement of a minimum of ₹8,750 per month to the pensioners of the noon meal scheme, anganwadi, village assistants and all other categories of government employees.

Demanding ₹10,000 as festival advance for pensioners/family pensioners, it had exhorted the government to release the pending pension benefits for the retired employees as early as possible.