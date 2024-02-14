GIFT a SubscriptionGift
D. Manikandan assumes office as Karaikal Collector

February 14, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
D. Manikandan assumed office as new Karaikal Collector on Wednesday.

D. Manikandan assumed office as new Karaikal Collector on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

D. Manikandan, a 2010 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, assumed office as the District Collector, Karaikal, on Wednesday. He replaces A. Kulothungan, who served as Karaikal Collector since April last year and has been transferred and posted as District Collector, Puducherry.

Speaking to journalists after assuming office, Mr. Manikandan said he would take steps to expedite ongoing infrastructure projects in the district and focus on developing the enclave as a tourism hub. He said the Nallambal lake will be developed under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Union government. He also held meetings with various department officials.

