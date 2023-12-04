HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung: Chennai-bound Pallavan, Vaigai expresses short terminated at Chengalpattu

Madurai - Chennai Tejas express cancelled

December 04, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of some train services due to Cyclone Michaung. The Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore Pallavan superfast express (Train No. 12606) which left Karaikudi at 5.35 a.m. on Monday, December 4 has been short terminated at Chengalpattu. 

The Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi Pallavan superfast express (Train No. 12605) is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu. The train will commence the journey from Chengalpattu Junction at its scheduled departure time of 4.50 p.m. on Monday

The Madurai - Chennai Egmore Vaigai superfast express (Train No. 12636) which left Madurai at 6.40 a.m. is short terminated at Chengalpattu Junction on Monday.

The Chennai Egmore - Madurai Vaigai superfast express (Train No. 12635) is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu Junction. It will commence the journey from Chengalpattu Junction at its scheduled departure time of 2.55 p.m.  

Cancelled

The Madurai Junction - Chennai Egmore Tejas express which leaves Madurai at 3 p.m. is cancelled on Monday, December 4, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

