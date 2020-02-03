CSR initiative empowers rural women

Over 200 beneficiaries of the tailoring project launched during 2016 under BH Kothari Women Empowerment Scheme in Lalgudi area are now able to find regular source of income.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative undertaken by Kothari Sugars and Chemicals with the support of Rotary Club of Kattur covered women living in villages surrounding Lalgudi. The project envisaged identifying women living below poverty line and empowering them with economic independence, thereby paving way for leading a secure life, D. Gopi, Assistant General Manager, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, said.

Basic tailoring skill has enabled women to work from home and earn a modest income for their independent survival. The beneficiaries of the training programme were able to source a huge order from M/s Vijay Garments , Tiruchi, for an appreciable volume, he said.

Arjun B. Kothari , Managing Director of M/s Kothari Sugars and Chemicals, who launched the training institute made sure that the manual sewing machines were retrofitted to operate with electrical power for reducing the work load and improve the productivity, to harness the advantages of generating higher revenue and exploring the possibility for undertaking job works from nearby towns and cities.

At a recent function conducted at HC Kothari Balavihar Matriculation School, Mr. Arjun and Anandhita Arjun presented certificates to women beneficiaries who had undergone the basic skill programme, in the presence of the Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Silvester Goldwin.