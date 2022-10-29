CRS gives nod for operating train services on Tiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli BG section

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has given the authorisation for operating passenger and freight trains on this section at a maximum speed of 70 km per hour

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru Abhai Kumar Rai has authorised the opening of the broad gauge converted section from Tiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiyampalli, falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division, for operation of passenger and goods trains.

The authorisation was issued on Thursday a few days after the official carried out a two-day statutory inspection on this section following completion of gauge conversion works. A speed trial run was conducted by the CRS by travelling on board a special train accompanied by officials of the Southern Railway Construction Organisation and Tiruchi Railway Division as part of the inspection. During the speed trial run, maximum speed of 102 kilometres per hour was attained.

Railway sources said the CRS has given the authorisation for operating trains on this section at a maximum speed of 70 km per hour. The CRS has issued a set of stipulations / conditions to be complied with before starting the services. The authorisation is subject to observance of these conditions/ stipulations. One of the stipulations is that passenger amenities must be ensured at stations as per laid down norms. New station buildings have been constructed at Agasthiyampalli, Vedaranyam, Thopputhurai, Neivilakku, Kuravapalam and Karyapattinam on this section.

Another condition to be complied with is that the 13 level crossings should be manned by regular railway staff / ex-servicemen as per the policy laid down by the railway.

The CRS clearance has paved the way for the railway to start passenger and freight services in this section after a long gap. The metre gauge to broad gauge conversion work was executed by Southern Railway Construction Organisation.

“Discussions will be held with salt merchants to prevail upon them to load their consignments in freight trains once again”Railway official

Loading of salt used to take place from coastal Agasthiyampalli several years ago before freight train services were suspended. A senior railway official said discussions would be held with salt merchants to prevail upon them to load their consignments in freight trains once again, now that the clearance for operation of goods trains has been received.