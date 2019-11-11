CRA technique of raising trees explained

The CRA (Climate Resilient Agriculture-Water Root Zone Irrigation) Technique of planting saplings and growing trees with minimal water requirement was explained to the district officials on Sunday by K. Sathyagopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation.

Planting saplings on the premises of the Government Higher Secondary School, Mr. Sathyagopal described the method for better absorption of water through digging of pits, using pipes, and mixing vermi-compost, for efficiency in water use. The CRA technique also results in faster growth of trees, he said, adding that alongside significant reduction in water requirement, conservation is also ensured through prevention of evaporation losses associated with surface irrigation.

There will be enhanced nutrient absorption by the roots, and the method facilitates full expression of genetic potential of the seedling. Due to increased biomass, more carbon will be sequestered than trees grown by adopting conventional / drip methods.

During the initial growing phase, the drought resistance of the saplings will be stronger, Mr. Sathyagopal explained. D. Rathna, Collector, presided over the function. Project Director of DRDA, S. Sundararajan, and RDO in-charge J. Balaji, Municipality took part.