CPI(M) to hold protest against project in Thanjavur

The CPI(M) has expressed apprehension that Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which is under implementation in rural areas, may deprive villagers of free drinking water supply.

In a resolution adopted at the executive committee meeting of its Thanjavur unit, the party has also expressed fears that implementation of JJM may lead to a situation where consumers in urban areas will also be made to pay for drinking water in the near future.

Every household in the villages, where the project is to be implemented, have been directed to remit ₹3,000 as initial charges to receive protected drinking water supply through pipeline. As the project envisages fixing of water meter in every household, the committee has decided to stage demonstrations in the villages on August 4.

Meanwhile, Collector M. Govinda Rao chaired a District Drinking Water and Sanitation Committee meeting recently to discuss proposals forwarded by village-level DWS committees for implementation of JJM covering 1,10,676 households in 548 hamlets under 154 village panchayats in Thanjavur district.

The village-level committee reports with an estimated expenditure of ₹78.19 crores were ratified at the meeting attended by A. Palani, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Thanjavur, and Senthilkumar, Superintending Engineer, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Thanjavur.

While the committees in 22 village panchayats in Pattukottai Panchayat Union have forwarded proposals to cover a maximum number of 17,558 households in 53 hamlets at a total expenditure of ₹11.85 crore, those in four village panchayats in Peravurani have mooted proposals to cover 1,951 households in 12 villages at a cost of ₹1.31 crore.

Under JJM, every house will be provided with 55 mld of protected drinking water per day per person by tapping local resources. In order to ensure regular and long-term service, rejuvenation of existing water bodies or creation of new water bodies/sources will also be taken up to improve and maintain groundwater table at the desirable level, sources said.