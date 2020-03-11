CPI to hold social harmony meet

The Communist Party of India has decided to take the route of non-cooperation movement to oppose the Citizen (Amendment) Act.

R.Mutharasan, State Secretary, CPI, told reporters that social harmony conference will be held across the State during this month-end as a part of the strategy. A march will be taken out from Tiruchi to Vedaranyam to oppose CAA, NRC and NPR from April 13 to 28 on the lines of ‘Salt Sathyagraha March’ held during the struggle for the country’s freedom.

He was hopeful of support for the activities from other Communist parties, other political parties, secularists and democratic forces. Lamenting that legal proceedings were not being initiated against the BJP leaders such as H.Raja and Pon.Radhakrishnan for their “inflammatory” speeches, he assailed the filing of cases on participants of anti-CAA protests.

“The police refuse permission for such programmes but orally direct organisers to go ahead with their protest. However, after the demonstration, cases are filed against the participants”, he said.