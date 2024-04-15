CPI on a strong wicket in Nagapattinam 

April 15, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam Lok Sabha (SC) constituency in the tail-end of the Cauvery delta is witnessing an intense electoral battle between the CPI and the AIADMK.

It was of no surprise when the seat was allotted to the Communist Party of India (CPI) in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance. Given its association with the peasant movements in this region for almost a century, the party is on a strong wicket as reflected by its consistent good performance in local body, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The constituency spread over Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts is popularly known as ‘Keezh Thanjai’ and has witnessed innumerable peasant and anti-caste movements in which the Left parties have been in the forefront. In the past 17 Lok Sabha elections, the CPI has won seven times and the Congress and the DMK have won four times each. The AIADMK has won on two occasions.

The CPI has fielded V. Selvaraj (62), the party district secretary of Tiruvarur. An eloquent singer of folk songs of the Tamil Nadu Kalai Ilakkiya Perumandran, a literary and arts wing of CPI, Mr. Selvaraj is known to be an active worker of the party and knows the constituency well.

The AIADMK’s candidate G. Surjith Shankar, 47, a businessman whom the locals of Vedaranyam and Thalainayar identify with his relief and philanthropic activities during tsunami and other natural disasters. Though backed by former Minister O.S. Manian, Mr. Surjith is not well known beyond Vedaranyam and a few other parts of Nagapattinam.

The BJP candidate S.G.M. Ramesh (48) is the son of the late CPI leader S.G. Murugaiyan, and is also a close relative of the sitting MP M. Selvaraj of CPI. However, Mr. Ramesh, the State deputy secretary of farmers’ wing of the BJP, is hampered by the BJP’s limited foothold in the constituency. Though it is a multi-cornered fight with the NTK candidate M. Karthika also in the fray, the main fight is between the CPI and the AIADMK.

Being a predominantly agrarian region, voters in both Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam rely mainly on the Cauvery water for their livelihood. The uncertainty over Cauvery water from the Mettur dam has raised a question mark over the sustainability of agriculture. It has also resulted in labourers migrating from here to other parts of the State in search of jobs.

Finding a permanent solution to the Cauvery issue is the key to the development of the region, said G.Varatharajan, the general secretary of Thamizhaga Iyarkai Uzhavar Iyakkam.

“When there is no water flow from Mettur dam, even getting drinking water becomes a huge struggle. We need a scientific approach to solve the problem,” he said.

Pointing to the drinking water problem in the constituency, A. Baskar, the State secretary of the Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam of Thirutharaipoondi, said the government should form a special committee to study and recommend suitable alternative livelihood options for the people.

The fishers community is also faced with an uncertainty in view of the repeated arrests of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“The arrests and seizure of boats ruin fishermen’s families. Both Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan fishers depend on the same region for their livelihood and sometimes they cross the International Maritime Boundary Line. There needs to be a forum involving fishermen from either side to resolve the issue,” said A. Sakthivel, a fisherman.

The lack of export infrastructure in the Nagapattinam port is also hampering growth in the sector, say fishers. Building the requisite infrastructure at the port would create a potential job market for thousands of locals here, said former MLA M.G.K. Nizamudeen.

“From tuna fish to dry fish, we export everything from here. Our global exports are routed through the Cochin port now and transportation costs are high. Middlemen also eat into our profits,” regretted Mr. Sakthivel.

The pendency of renewal of land lease by the Union government is a major problem for salt manufacturers of Vedaranyam, said V. Senthil, Secretary, Vedaranyam Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Federation.

“A large number of families depend on salt production for their livelihood. The Union government has revoked the system of automatic renewal for small-scale salt producers. Despite several representations from our side, no solution is at sight,” he said.

Strengthening the highway network in the constituency, especially between Mayiladuthurai and Muthupettai, is another prominent demand, said Edaiyur Manimaran, a social activist.

V. Karthik from Nalaya Bharatham Trust underlined the importance of promoting agro-based industries.