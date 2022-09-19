CPI demands roll back of power tariff hike

The Communist Party of India staged a demonstration holding candle lights at Srirangam here on Monday urging the State government to roll back the steep hike announced in power tariff recently.

The demonstrating CPI cadre also demanded that the prices of petrol, fuel and cooking gas be reduced. They wanted the Tiruchi Corporation authorities to take steps to contain the stray cattle menace in Srirangam area. The demonstration was led by Sokki. Shanmugam, the party’s district council member. The party’s district secretary S. Siva and others participated in the hour-long demonstration.