CPI cadre stage agitation in Tiruchi protesting farm laws

The protesters were taken into custody by the police

A group of over 100 members of the Communist Party of India were taken into custody by the police here on Monday, after they picketed the Teppakulam Post Office in the city urging the Centre to withdraw the “anti-farmers, anti-labourers and anti-people” laws and policies.

The agitating cadre claimed that the new agricultural laws would only give rise to hoarding and black marketing with no procurement of food grains by the government. Farmers would not receive the minimum support price for their crop due to the new farm laws which would eventually affect their livelihood, they alleged

The protesters also wanted the government to carry out a proper survey of roadside vendors, provide them with identity cards through urban local bodies and sanction a relief of ₹10,000 each to roadside vendors affected by COVID-19 so as to protect their livelihood.

The agitation was led by the party’s Tiruchi east branch secretary, A. Ansardeen.