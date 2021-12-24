Tiruchirapalli

Central region reports 45 cases

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 45 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. No death due to the viral infection was reported among the nine districts.

A total of 13 patients reported positive for the viral infection in Thanjavur while Tiruchi reported 10 and Karur eight. Four patients each reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam while three were reported in Pudukottai. Two patients contracted the infection in Mayiladuthurai. Meanwhile, Perambalur registered one case while Ariyalur reported none on Friday.


