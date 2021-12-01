Central districts report 62 cases

The central region reported 62 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two patients died of the viral infection - one each in Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts.

All nine districts in the central region continued to report less than 20 COVID-19 cases reflecting a significant dip in the spread of the viral infection.

Sixteen patients reported positive for the viral infection in Tiruchi while 14 were reported in Karur and 13 Thanjavur districts.

In the other six districts, less than 10 patients tested positive on Wednesday. Six patients reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur Nagapattinam districts. Pudukottai reported three and Mayiladuthurai two COVID-19 cases.

Both Perambalur and Ariyalur districts reported one COVID-19 case each - the lowest in the region.