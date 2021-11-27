Tiruchirapalli

Central region reports less COVID cases

The central region reported 77 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Three died of the viral infection - one each hailing from Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruchi.

For the first time, the nine districts in the central region have registered less than 20 cases in a day.

Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts reported 18 cases each. The remaining six districts registered less than 10 cases each. Eight fresh cases were reported in Tiruvarur, six in Nagapattinam, five in Pudukottai and two in Mayiladuthurai. Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported one COVID-19 case each - the lowest in the region.


