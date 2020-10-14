Sharp drop in cases, deaths in central region

The central region on Wednesday recorded a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases with 416 patients testing positive for the viral infection. Seven deaths, two each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur and one each in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Nagapattinam were recorded.

In Thanjavur, a 65-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, and a 72-year-old man with a history of diabetes died of COVID-19. A 61-year-old man with a history of bronchial asthma, and a 64-year-old man with a comorbidity of diabetes succumbed to the viral infection in Tiruvarur.

A 70-year-old man from Tiruchi with a history of obstructive pulmonary disease, a 29-year-old woman from Ariyalur who suffered from anemia and thrombocytopenia and a 73-year-old man from Nagapattinam with a history of systemic hypertension succumbed to COVID-19 according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

While Thanjavur continued to record the highest number of COVID cases amongst the central districts, the total number of cases recorded per day fell below 100 with 97 patients testing positive on Wednesday.

Tiruvarur recorded 80 fresh cases for the viral infection while Tiruchi recorded 68 of whom many were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, a total of 37 patients, of whom 28 were treated at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, and nine, at the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovery from the viral infection.

All other districts recorded a drop in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. In Pudukottai, 52 cases were reported, among which were local index cases, patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their primary contacts.

Nagapattinam recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases, among which were inter-district travellers, primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.In Karur, 35 fresh cases were recorded, among which were residents of Valluvar Nagar, Kattuputhur among other localities. Interdistrict travellers from Tiruchi and Dindigul also tested positive.

A total of 30 patients tested positive in Ariyalur while, in Perambalur, eight patients tested positive. Of the eight, three hailed from the Perambalur block, two from Veppanthattai, one from Veppur and two from Alathur blocks. Meanwhile, 459 COVID test samples were lifted at the various Primary Healthcare Centres and the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital and sent for testing.