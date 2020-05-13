172 discharged, 10 new cases in central region

TIRUCHI: As many as 172 patients, who had tested positive for the novel corona virus, were discharged after treatment from hospitals and quarantine centres in central region on Wednesday while 10 more persons from region tested positive for the virus during the day.

Among the discharged, 160 were in Ariyalur district. Thirty of them had been undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, while the rest were asymptomatic and were being monitored by a team of doctors and nurses at the various COVID Care Centres set up in the district.

The recovered patients were given a warm send off by docotrs and officials and were provided with nutritious food and fruits to take home. Doctors instructed the individuals to stay indoors and self-isolate for a period of 14 days before they go outdoors. So far 229 people have recovered and have returned home in the district. Of the remaining 115 patients, five were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, 50 at the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital and 60 are under observation at the various quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile, five patients, one from Karur and four others from Dindigul and Namakkal districts, were discharged from Karur Government Medical College Hospital, which is a designated COVID-19 hospital in the region.

In Tiruchi, a 14-year-old girl hailing from Pudukottai who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital was discharged on Wednesday.

The girl hailing from Tirumayam taluk returned home where she would be in home quarantine for 14 days continuously and monitored.

Six patients including two from Adhirampattinam, one each from Kumbakonam, Tiruvaiyaru, Orathanadu and Tiruvarur were discharged from the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Officials have instructed them to consume nutritious food and to avoid stepping outdoors for at least 14 days.

Among the new positive cases four were from Ariyalur District, two each from Karur and Nagapattinam and one each from Perambalur and Thanjavur. In Ariyalur, four men, all contacts of previously positive patients, tested positive for the infection on Wednesday.

The addition of the new cases has increased the total number of positive cases in the district to 348. Chinthamani in T. Palur Block, Vanjinapuram in Sendhurai, Muniyankurichi and Rayampuram in Ariyalur block, where the patients reside, were declared containment zones on Wednesday.

The district administration urged the public to inform officials if they know of neighbours or family members who have returned from Chennai or from other states. The people can contact the COVID-19 helpline 1077 or the district administration for queries and concerns.

In Perambalur district, a man who returned from Chennai after working at the Koyambedu market tested positive for the virus. The 49-year-old man, a native of Jamin Attur, in Kunnam was returning to his village with many other workers hailing form Ariyalur. Samples were lifted at Ariyalur itself and the patient has been admitted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital.

In Karur district, two men, aged 60 and 44, hailing from Pallapatti have tested positive. Both had travelled to their hometown from Maharashtra where they had been working.

A 64-year-old woman tested positive in Thanjavur and was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

In Nagapattinam, two men, a 59-year-old and a 27-year-old tested positive for the infection. The patients have both been admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Headquarters Hospital. The total number of positive cases in the district is now 47 of which 44 have recovered and have been discharged.

As on Wednesday, 22 people from other districts and 216 people from other states have entered the district. Samples have been lifted for all and results are awaited. Six temporary facilities have been set up to isolate the people coming from other districts and their contacts both in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

